Tom Brady shares cryptic Valentine's Day message after Gisele Bundchen pays tribute to her 'love

Tom Brady has shared a cryptic Valentine's Day message with fans, hours after his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen shared a snap of her "love".

The NFL icon, 45, and Gisele finalized their divorce in 2022, and for his first Valentine's Day solo, Tom posted artwork of a quote from Sadhguru, a Yogi, mystic and visionary, that read: "Love is not a transaction, it is a certain exuberance and sweetness of your emotion". Tom also posted four pictures of his three children, son Jack, 15, whose mother is actress Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old Vivian, who he shares with Gisele.

He captioned the snaps with the phrases 'true love', 'the sweetest' and 'HVD'.

Gisele shared a very different series of pictures, choosing to post several photographs of her kissing her pooches to mark Valentine's Day. The model gushed about the "pure love" she shares with her dogs.

She wrote: "Pure love!! I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine’s Day to all!"

In her caption, she included her words in Brazilian: "Amor puro! Tenho certeza que eles são anjinhos na Terra."

Tom posted this artwork

Tom, who recently retired from the sport, and Gisele were once the golden couple before their headline-making split back in October of last year.

Fondly looking back, Gisele told Vanity Fair in 2009 of their love-at-first-sight meeting in 2006: "I knew right way — the first time I saw him. We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, 'That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I've ever seen!'"

"We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn't want to leave," she added.

"You know that feeling of, like, you can't get enough? From the first day we met, we've never spent one day without speaking to each other."

Gisele shared this snap of her "loves"

After 13 years of marriage and two children, the pair decided to go their separate ways in fall 2022, months after Tom announced his retirement from the NFL and then shocked fans by returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season.

At the time of the split announcement, Gisele vowed the pair would continue to co-parent amicably. She wrote: "We will continue co-parenting to give our kids the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

