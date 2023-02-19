Tom Brady shares glimpse of ski vacation with kids as Gisele Bündchen arrives in Brazil for Carnival The supermodel and NFL star seem to be getting used to splitting quality time with their kids

Following some tumultuous months in the wake of their divorce, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are getting some proper rest and relaxation, on their own.

Just as all of the Carnival festivities kicked off in Brazil, Gisele jetted off to her home country to celebrate.

Meanwhile, Tom, who recently announced his second retirement from the NFL, is taking care of the kids, taking them to see the snow and enjoy some skiing.

Right as the weekend rolled around, the supermodel was seen arriving in Rio de Janeiro, all smiles waving at photographers as she walked out of the airport.

Gisele had the perfect, cozy airport look on, donning a coordinating gray sweatpants and sweatshirt set, plus an army green baseball cap as her sole accessory aside from a white purse.

Carnival is celebrated in Brazil from February 17 to the 22nd, kicking off the festivities the Friday before Ash Wednesday, just before the 40-day period that is Lent begins.

Gisele showed off her Carnival dance moves ahead of arriving in Brazil

Gisele has been eager to enjoy the annual event, and ahead of her trip, on Friday, she took to Instagram where she shared a video alongside her choreographer, Justin Neto, in which the two are dancing to a Portuguese pop song.

The video sees her in workout gear, shaking her hips as she expertly performed a dance choreography. "Getting in the mood for carnival!" she wrote.

Tom shared a sweet snapshot of his daughter Vivian

Meanwhile, her ex-husband is enjoying some very opposite weather, and also shared on Instagram that he had whisked his three kids – he shares Vivian Lake, ten, and Benjamin Rein, 12, with Gisele, plus Jack, 15, with Bridget Moynahan – off to the snow.

He shared on his Instagram Stories videos of Vivian and a friend of hers sliding down a mound of snow, and another of his two eldest sons during a break from the ski runs donning ski gear.

