Gisele Bundchen pays tribute to her 'love' on Valentine's Day amid Tom Brady split Gisele Bundchen talks about 'pure love' as she celebrates Valentine's without Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen has worn her heart on her sleeve this Valentine's Day. It marked the first Valentine’s Day since Gisele split from Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage and two children.

Love was in the air all over the world and Gisele was in the mood to celebrate love. Many celebrities flooded their Instagrams with sweet pictures of their other halves, including Michelle Obama looking loved-up with Barack. Also on the special day, Prince Harry and Meghan’s friend celebrated their baby announcement.

Celebrating unconditional love, Gisele shared a series of photos kissing her pooches to mark Valentine's Day. The model revealed the close connection she shares with her dogs as she revealed they shared a "pure love".

Gisele shares a special bond with her dog

She wrote: "Pure love!! I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine’s Day to all!" In her caption, she included her words in Brazilian: "Amor puro! Tenho certeza que eles são anjinhos na Terra."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Her ex Tom also celebrated Valentine’s Day in his own way as the exes faced another milestone without each other, following on from Christmas and their children’s birthdays.

WATCH: Gisele Bundchen looks unrecognisable in video below

Loading the player...

The sports star chose to post a cryptic quote about love on his Instagram. He shared the quote: "Love is not a transaction; it is a certain exuberance and sweetness of your emotion."

They were once the golden couple before their split sent shockwaves around the world. In 2006, it was love at first sight. Fondly looking back, Gisele told of their first romantic meeting of souls.

MORE: Pippa Middleton is a total beach goddess in red string bikini

DON'T MISS: Are Prince William and Princess Kate holidaying in St. Barts with Pippa and her family?

She told Vanity Fair in 2009: "I knew right way — the first time I saw him. We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, 'That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I've ever seen!'"

The model shared kisses with her dogs in sweet photos for Valentine's

"We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn't want to leave," she added.

"You know that feeling of, like, you can't get enough? From the first day we met, we've never spent one day without speaking to each other.”

Tom and Gisele split after 13 years of marriage together and two children

After 13 years of marriage and two children, the pair decided to go their separate ways. At the time of the split announcement, Gisele vowed the pair would continue to co-parent amicably.

She wrote: "We will continue co-parenting to give our kids the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

LISTEN: Today's biggest celebrity news in just 3 minutes

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.