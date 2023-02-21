All about Ryan Seacrest's girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky - and whether Kelly Ripa approves The American Idol host has been dating the 25-year-old model for nearly two years

Ryan Seacrest has some adjusting to do as he prepares for his departure from Live! With Kelly & Ryan after six years on the show, but luckily he has a great support system to be there for him through all of the changes.

Not only does he have the full support of his soon-to-be former co-host Kelly Ripa – and his replacement Mark Consuelos – but through it all, he has had his girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky right by his side.

The 25 and 48-year-old have been dating for nearly two years, and they made their official red carpet debut at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez' documentary, Halftime, at the TriBeCa Film Festival in June of 2022.

They met in 2021, and their union was the highlight of Aubrey's year, she revealed in a celebratory New Year's post ahead of 2022, when she wrote: "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man," alongside a loved up photo of the two together.

The 25-year-old is a model, and per her Instagram, she is currently signed with Genetics Model Management, plus her bio details that some of her passions include screenwriting, travel, fashion and fitness.

According to her LinkedIn page, she grew up in upstate New York, before moving to Texas. She studied business management and marketing at Austin Community College – she graduated in 2019 – and she considers herself to be an "experienced script writer with a demonstrated history of working in the marketing and advertising industry."

Though her home base is Los Angeles, Aubrey spent plenty of time in NYC while Ryan worked on Live!

Now she lives in Los Angeles, and she is surely eager to have her boyfriend back in the same city as her, as he moves back from New York City following his Live! departure.

Plus, not only are Paige and Ryan themselves seemingly happy and in love themselves, but luckily for them, Kelly approves of them!

Aubrey gave a sweet glimpse into her relationship with Ryan on Valentine's Day

When Ryan first revealed that he was in a relationship with the model on the show a year ago, his co-host joked: "If you two break up I'm going into seclusion," endearingly adding: "I am so fond of her," before she cheekily confessed: "We're all happy you're here and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody."

