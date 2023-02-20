Heidi Klum's son looks identical to famous dad Seal in rare childhood photo The resemblance between Henry and the Kiss from a Rose singer is obvious

Heidi Klum's ex-husband Seal has shared a rare photo of himself as a young boy, and the resemblance to the couple's oldest son is clear to see.

The Kiss from a Rose singer shared the image of himself as a child in a video which he posted on Instagram to celebrate his 60th birthday on Sunday. See the musician's photo, along with his full retrospective post, in the video below.

The German-American model got divorced from the British singer in 2014, but the couple have continued to co-parent their children since. The couple had three children together, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou Samuel, 13. Seal also adopted Heidi's daughter Leni, 18, from her previous relationship with F1 team manager Flavio Briatore.

Heidi is super private when it comes to sharing photos of her children on social media, and she usually chooses to avoid sharing pictures of their faces. However, on their birthdays, the star often chooses to post a picture of them together in the past, and these rare photos reveal that all three of her children with Seal share a great resemblance to their father when he was young.

The resemblance that her son Henry shares to his dad is especially clear to see in a rare image which she posted from his childhood to celebrate his 17th birthday.

The photo Heidi shared of Henry on his 17th birthday in 2021

Heidi's photo of Henry has him showing the same bright-eyed joy as Seal's photograph from his childhood, and it's super sweet to see.

From other rare pictures the model has added to Instagram in the past, it appears Henry is still the spitting image of his famous father, standing tall and with a muscular frame. In fact, both of Heidi's sons are now much taller than her.

Henry and Johan now tower over their mother

Last year, Heidi opened up about how challenging she's finding it watching her children growing up. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden she discussed Leni moving away to college, and went on to talk about how she's coping with her other three children getting older too.

"First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard. Then they move across the country, and that’s harder. I'm like non-stop scared," she admitted.

