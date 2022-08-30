Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest prepare to celebrate emotional anniversary live on air

Kelly Ripa may be enjoying the blue skies and even bluer oceans on her dreamy vacation but the mom-of-three has even more exciting things in store, as her hit show Live with Kelly and Ryan will return on 5 September - and will celebrate her five-year anniversary working with Ryan Seacrest.

ABC shared the news with fans on Tuesday, promising that the 35th season of the iconic daytime talk show will return with "lots of laughs, the hottest A-list celeb interviews, delicious cooking demos and not-to-be missed home and life tips". But more importantly the new season will see the pair celebrating five years together, after Ryan took over from Michael Strahan.

WATCH: Kelly's son Joaquín shares glimpse into lavish vacation

Their first week back will see them hosting a 'Favorite Firsts Week' which promises to be "fun-filled retrospective look back on favorite 'first' moments that Kelly and Ryan have shared together over the years".

Kelly has been hosting Live since 2001, and has worked with a number of co-stars over the years including the show's original host Regis Philbin, before he retired.

With Ryan they have been nominated three years in a row for Daytime Emmys including Best Entertainment Talk Show and Best Entertainment Talk Show Hosts.

Before they return to the New York studio though, Kelly is clearly making the best out of the last stretch of her vacation, sharing pictures with fans on social media that are envy-inducing.

Kelly and Ryan have been on air together for five years

Alongside gorgeous beach pictures, she caused quite a stir among fans and celebrities alike, sharing a photo of her husband looking bronzed as ever as he lay out on a beach bed in front of a crystal clear infinity pool, which overlooks a never-ending dark blue ocean.

Mark is seen laying down wearing his classic aviator sunglasses, and a hunter green bathing suit which he is cheekily covering with a large straw hat.

Their three children also joined them on the trip, and she shared a heartfelt post commemorating their time together which she captioned: "It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality."