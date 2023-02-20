GMA's Amy Robach's former stepson shares glimpse inside incredible home Andrew Shue's son posted the image on Instagram on Sunday

Amy Robach's former stepson Nathaniel has shared a glimpse inside his incredible Vermont home.

The oldest son of Amy's estranged husband Andrew Shue took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share the image.

The picture showed Nathaniel – known as Nate – reclining at his house in Stratton, Vermont with his beloved pet dog resting on his lap.

Nate's picture which he shared to his Instagram story on Sunday

The 26-year-old has been sharing a number of updates on social media since his father and former stepmother split up following her affair with her Good Morning America co-host T.J. Holmes. Most recently, Nate posted an adorable image, also featuring his friendly pup, for Valentine's Day.

Nate has been incredibly supportive towards his famous dad since his split with Amy, and went away to Montana with the Melrose Place star and his younger siblings, Aiden and Wyatt, for New Year's Eve, sharing a picture of them on social media at the time.

MORE: Amy Robach's daughter shares heartwarming glimpse into family life during emotional time

His canine companion joined him for that trip too, evidently providing some much-needed support in what must have been a difficult few months. Nate posted a highlight reel of several moments featuring his dog, brothers and friends enjoying time together to mark the new year, which can be seen in the video below.

WATCH: Amy Robach's stepson shares emotional New Year's video following difficult year

Loading the player...

He captioned the post: "2022 was a doozy. Not sure what I’m wishing for in 23 but I’ve got a little faith it’ll come. Love my people," and ended the caption with a red heart emoji.

DISCOVER: Amy Robach's GMA3 stand-in reveals difficult health diagnosis live on air

Friends and fans commenting on the post shared a lot of love for Nate and his family.

Nate with his brothers and father at New Year

"Stay strong and keep the faith... your dad and your family have shown amazing grace, integrity and class during this difficult time," one commented.

"Stay strong for your Dad! Hope 2023 is a better year for all of you!" another added.

MORE: Amy Robach speaks out for first time following GMA hiatus amid T.J. Holmes romance

Neither Amy nor Andrew have commented on their relationship following the news of their split, but T.J.'s estranged wife Marilee Fiebig did break her silence over T.J.'s extramarital affair via a statement through her lawyer to the Daily Mail, to confirm she and T.J. would be filing for a divorce.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.