Gemma Atkinson inundated with messages after sharing 'pregnancy glow' transformation photo The TV star is engaged to Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson is making the most of her busy work schedule ahead of welcoming her second child with fiancé Gorka Marquez.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, who announced her baby joy in January, took to Instagram to share a stunning new photo from a photoshoot, looking absolutely sensational.

Although details about the shoot have been kept under wraps, 38-year-old Gemma gushed in the caption: "Todays dream team for Glam! Hair @dinopereirahair M/up @aimeeadamsmakeup Styling @laraemmastylist (can't show the full outfits just yet!) [laughing face emoji] Few weeks though!"

The snapshot showed the expectant mother clad in a cropped black sports top which featured cold shoulder detailing and long sleeves. With her blonde tresses left loose in luscious waves, Gemma accentuated her pretty facial features with subtle highlighter, smokey eyes and a touch of blush.

Her fans went wild over the stunning transformation, with commenting: "Wow you look so different x." Another said: "You look amazing with your pregnancy glow." A third post read: "Stunning, you're glowing Gemma xxx."

A fourth person stated: "Wow you look great top marks for glam team, hair and makeup on point."

Gemma shared this stunning selfie on Tuesday

Gemma, who met professional dancer Gorka on the BBC Ballroom and Latin competition when the former actress competed as a contestant in 2017, announced she is expecting their second child in January.

The happy parents, who are already mum and dad to little Mia, three, revealed they would be having a boy on social media. "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year," wrote Gemma alongside an adorable black and white image of the mum-to-be cradling her bump.

She continued: "We feel so incredibly blessed and Grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she's adamant he's going to be called Barbie."

Gorka, 32, recently opened up to HELLO! about welcoming a baby boy: "He'll be a little sibling – and maybe future dance partner – for our daughter Mia. She’s obsessed with dancing, so who knows.

"That we get the chance to have another baby - we never take that for granted. Life flies, so make the most of every second you have."

