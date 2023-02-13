Gemma Atkinson is unrecognisable with a bob and fringe The Strictly Come Dancing star looks so different in never-before-seen photo

Gemma Atkinson, 38, who is expecting her second child with fiancé Gorka Marquez, has surprised us all by sharing a totally different look.

On Monday, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant was talking on Instagram Stories about becoming a mother of two, and on the topic of sibling arguments she decided to share a picture of herself and her sister at the "fighting stage".

Gemma looked almost unrecognisable sporting a blonde bob and full fringe, very different to the long locks she sports now.

Do you recognise Gemma?

Her older sister stood beside her and Gemma added laughing face emojis to the childhood snap.

Gemma's daughter Mia is often referred to as her mini-me; not only does she have her mother's signature hair but she also copies Gemma's poses.

We've seen the tot holding up an adorable peace sign in photos and even wanting to lift her own weights in the gym - just like her gym-honed mother.

See Gemma Atkinson showcasing her beautiful baby bump...

The famous couple know that they are expecting a baby boy this time and talk has already turned to names.

During an Instagram Q&A, the actress was asked by a follower, "Have you picked a name?"

To that Gemma replied, "Not yet, but it'll defo be Spanish. Mia means 'mine' in Spanish and if this one was a girl, she was going to be Vida as that means 'life' obv together they'd be 'my life' but boys are harder. It's the pronunciation, for example Theo in Spain is pronounced Tao, so can get complicated."

Gemma recently shared a throwback of Mia as a baby

It was at the end of January that the former Hollyoaks actress announced the exciting news, writing: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I’ve officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year."

Fellow celebrities and their fan following alike are super excited for the stars. Their baby boy is due this summer, and we can't wait for the adorable updates!

