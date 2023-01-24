Why Gemma Atkinson and Strictly's Gorka Marquez won't marry until 2024 The Strictly stars are expecting their second child

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez left fans guessing about their wedding plans for months, only to reveal that they had put things on hold to welcome their second child.

The Steph's Packed Lunch star took to Instagram to announce the exciting news that she was pregnant, writing: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I’ve officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year." She added: "We feel so incredibly blessed and Grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she’s adamant he’s going to be called Barbie."

The Emmerdale actress and the professional dancer, who met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, are already parents to their daughter Mia, whom they welcomed in July 2019. When Mia was just one, Gorka proposed on Valentine's Day in 2021, presenting his fiancée with a gorgeous oval diamond ring with a half eternity pave diamond band.

Now, it's likely that the couple will want to hold off any plans they had made and take their time settling into life as a family of four once their baby boy is born. After the coronavirus pandemic reduced the amount of time Mia has been able to spend in Gorka's native Spain, it's possible that they may want to make the most of eased travel restrictions and spend some time abroad with his family.

The couple may want to wait until they can celebrate their wedding with their two children

Plus, who wouldn't want to share their big day with their two adorable children?

Gemma has previously admitted on several occasions that she was in no hurry to set a date for their big day, but she wants a "small" and "chilled" wedding.

"I'm the most chilled bride I think because as long as it's just close family and friends there really we wouldn't want anything big. We know we don't want a massive glitzy occasion, just something nice, with the people there who we want there and chilled really," she told HELLO!.

Gorka proposed to Gemma on Valentine's Day in 2021

Although Gorka's family are in Spain and Gemma's are based in the UK, the couple have been put off planning multiple weddings following advice from their fellow Strictly stars!

"You know, Janette and Aljaz had three weddings, we went for lunch with them and she said, 'We had one in Miami, one in Slovenia and one in England.' And I said, 'How was it?' And she went, 'Don't do it!"

However, Gemma has also said that she may prioritise an intimate registry office wedding, which is easier to organise than the "big party" she wants with their joint families.

"We have spoken about getting married a few times, talking about what we want to do," she explained. "Half the time we say should just go to the registry office and do it there, and then it's done, then have a big party. I think that will be the route we will go down."

