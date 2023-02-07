Pregnant Gemma Atkinson gives honest response to fan's question about having had botox The star will welcome her second child with Gorka Marquez later this year

Gemma Atkinson has responded honestly to a fan's question about whether or not she has had "work" done on her face.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one shared a question that had been sent by one of her followers, which read: "I hope you don’t mind me asking but have you had any 'work' done on your face? I haven't and feel like I'm the only one! X."

Instead of privately responding to her via a direct message, Gemma shared her answer publicly through her Stories, so her nearly two million followers could also read her reply.

"Don't mind at all, I'm asked a lot. I haven't had anything done," she wrote.

"I've always said when I'm 40 I might have botox… I don't know why specifically 40 but it's what me and my mates always say when together.

Gemma Atkinson admitted she hasn't had any work done on her face

"Last week at work me and @miketoolan caught sight of ourselves on our studio cameras and he looked like a sharpie and my neck looked like a pelican bird. We both convinced each other it was just a bad angle.

"I'll work on not looking like a fat puss in boots first and see how my face looks in a few years. I'll prob need it by 40 with two kids and Gorka," she added alongside a wink emoji.

Gemma is currently pregnant with her and Gorka Marquez's second child and recently admitted she is finally enjoying her pregnancy after a tough few months.

The star shared her response with her nearly two million followers

"I'm all right now," she told Steph McGovern on her show. "I had a bit of a wobble at the start, just with the sickness, which with Mia, I had none. But it has settled down now."

The radio presenter admitted she had suffered from sickness for the first 10-12 weeks, before adding: "It wasn't severe morning sickness but it baffles me how they call it morning sickness, because you get it any time, don't you?"

