Goldie Hawn's daughter Kate Hudson looks so much like her famous mom in new photo you need to see The star looked sensational

Kate Hudson and her famous mom Goldie Hawn share a striking resemblance, and on Wednesday the Fool's Gold actress proved that the apple really doesn't fall far from the tree!

Making a bold entrance at the Michael Kors fashion show, Kate, 43, turned heads in a figure-hugging black ensemble.

WATCH: Kate Hudson's new family video has fans asking the same thing

Loading the player...

The star looked ultra-glam in her stylish two-piece which featured a bikini-inspired halter neck top and a ruched maxi skirt boasting a daring thigh-high split.

Embracing the blazer trend, Kate finished off her look with an oversized jacket which she effortlessly styled over her shoulders.

The actress looked sublime

For the glitzy occasion, the blonde beauty took a leaf out of her mom's book and opted to wear her golden tresses in a bouffant updo. Channeling her famous mom, Kate looked picture perfect with a romantic braided bun which featured delicate tendrils framing her face.

As for accessories, Kate kept her look cohesive with a black leather clutch bag and a pair of geometric gold earrings.

MORE: Kate Hudson reveals parenting struggle – fans reach out

READ: Kate Hudson's unusual living situation with fiancé revealed - and Goldie Hawn is involved!

The star stepped out in New York

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a breathtaking video of herself at the glitzy event along with a simple black heart emoji. Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "You look so much like your mom with your hair up like that," while a second gushed: "Gorgeous like her mom," followed by a red heart emoji.

"Those earrings though!!!!" remarked a third, and a fourth added: "Epitome of beauty, just like her mother!"

Kate recreated her mom's gorgeous hairstyle

Kate's jaw-dropping appearance comes after the celeb shared a precious photo of herself and her daughter Rani Rose on Valentine's Day. The star shares her youngest with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and her middle son, Bingham, 11, is from her relationship with Muse frontman, Matthew Bellamy.

Kate's oldest child is Ryder, 19, and his father is Kate's ex-husband, Chris Robinson.

TRY IT: Kate Hudson shares secret to incredibly toned physique at 43

Back in 2019, the star revealed on the Today show how she hopes to expand her brood. Opening up, she said: "I always thought I'd have four to six kids. That was like, when I was really little, I thought that. When you come from a big family… you either don't want kids or you want a lot of kids. So I always thought I'd have [more kids]."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.