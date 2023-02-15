Goldie Hawn recreates her iconic First Wives Club scene as she shows off dance moves in resurfaced video with Kate Hudson The Overboard actress and How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days star made a party out of their The Ellen Show appearance

She's still got it! Goldie Hawn has impressed fans with her dance moves in a recently resurfaced video.

The actress had fans raving over a past appearance on The Ellen Show when she and daughter Kate Hudson took over for host Ellen DeGeneres during a 2018 episode.

A clip from the show shared by Ryan Scott, who runs a popular Instagram for pop-culture commentary, looked back at the mother-daughter duo's epic, and groovy, entrance when they hosted the recently concluded show.

WATCH: Goldie Hawn's family celebrates a 'nutty' Christmas

Loading the player...

MORE: Kelly Ripa wows in skin-tight green wetsuit in honor of Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl

The video proves Goldie knew just how to get the live audience going, and as The Emotions' iconic 1977 hit Best of My Love blared from the speakers, the Private Benjamin lead was quick to school her own famous daughter, as she followed in her dancing footsteps.

The video sees the two clapping and shaking their hips, as they gleefully make their way towards the excited audience, who are cheering and clapping along.

MORE: Was Rihanna's son at Super Bowl 2023? Her family life revealed

Goldie absolutely steals the show, donning a figure-hugging pantsuit with a vest-like top featuring a plunging neckline, and she wore coordinating white high-heeled boots.

The two made a party out of the talk show

The two actresses' dance moves had the whole live audience up on their feet and dancing with them, and the caption on the post even read: "GOLDIE & KATE HALFTIME 2024 PLEASE!!!"

MORE: Travis and Jason Kelce's sad family history revealed ahead of Super Bowl

MORE: Goldie Hawn looks tiny alongside supertall grandson for family reunion

Fans were quick to reiterate the sentiment, promptly expressing their love for Goldie and Kate. "I LOVE GOLDIE! She's ALL woman," one fan wrote, as others added: "Goldie is a legend, an icon, and she is the moment!" as well as: "Goldie is crazy and I love her!"

The moment was just like the last scene from First Wives Club

Though the clip is a throwback in and of itself, it is also reminiscent of Goldie's iconic last scene on the unforgettable First Wives Club.

The epic dance sequence from the 1996 classic sees her alongside Bette Midler and Diane Keaton, all wearing similar white suits as Goldie did for her 2018 Ellen appearance, dancing to Lesley Gore's 1963 song You Don't Own Me.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.