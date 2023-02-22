Carrie Underwood's 'blessed' update following unforgettable performance The country music star shares two children with her husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood has been blowing fans away with her sensational Denim and Rhinestones tour and her latest performance left the singer almost lost for words too.

Carrie took to Instagram to share photos from her epic show in Madison Square Garden and her message said it all.

Alongside images of her rocking out on stage, she wrote: "Still trying to process last night in NYC at @thegarden …can’t seem to find the words. I laughed. I cried.

"The crowd was absolutely incredible! It was one of those nights that made me feel so blessed to get to live this life! Thanks to the band and to the friends who came out to see us! It was a night I will never forget! #DenimAndRhinestonesTour #NYC #BigApple #MadisonSquareGarden: @jeffjohnsonimages."

A number of her fans were in the audience and commented: "You were TRULY mindblowing," with another adding: "It was great watching u last night and the outfits were on point."

When she's not on tour, Carrie loves spending time at home with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob.

Carrie continues to impress her fans with her show-stopping performances

They live on a 400-acre ranch in Tennessee and Carrie recently delivered an update on the impressive property.

Their home has everything from private horse stables to its very own lake, and an expansive garden, which just got a major improvement - a stunning greenhouse which Carrie helped build.

The singer shared a video montage of the greenhouse's progress, which included pictures of her arranging metal garden beds, an incredible view of where it sits on her massive property, and of her expertly planting seeds into different pots.

Carrie and her family live an idylic life in the country

"Obsessed with my new greenhouse," she wrote, and she fittingly set the video montage to her song Garden, from her 2022 album Denim and Rhinestones.

