Carrie Underwood's killer look in new tour photos will leave you speechless The Grammy award winner is married to Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood is currently on the road with her Denim & Rhinestones tour – and on Thursday, the queen of country dazzled fans with a bold new look.

Updating her loyal followers on Instagram, Carrie shared a string of candid photographs from her latest performance. In the breathtaking snaps, the singer appeared in her element as she belted out an impressive setlist.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood's love story

Loading the player...

The Remind Me singer, 39, looked flawless in her denim-on-denim ensemble featuring a pair of feathered micro shorts flecked with gems, a matching vest top and a cropped denim jacket.

Carrie accentuated her gym-honed legs with a pair of sensational iridescent knee-high boots. Sublime! As for hair and makeup, the celeb rocked glossy curls and a vibrant lilac eyeshadow.

Carrie dazzled on stage

"DC brought the [flame emoji] last night at the @capitalonearena!!! You guys were awesome! Thanks for gettin' rowdy with us! [camera emoji]: @jeffjohnsonimages," Carrie penned in her caption.

MORE: Carrie Underwood displays slender physique in bikini snapshot during break from tour

DISCOVER: Carrie Underwood's 'freak' accident which left her needing 40 stitches in her face

Stunned by the update, one follower commented: "No, you brought the heat!! What a great show," whilst a second shared: "Killer boots man!"

The singer with her husband Mike

"Vocals were UNREAL!!!" chimed a third, and a fourth commented: "The outfits are out of this world WOW!!"

Carrie's spectacular fashion win comes after the hitmaker welcomed a new addition to her sprawling Tennessee home where she lives with her husband Mike Fisher and their two adorable sons.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Carrie revealed their brand-new furry companion – a sweet rescue dog named Charlotte. Alongside a slew of heartwarming snaps, the star shared: "Meet Charlotte 'Charlie' Nilla Fisher…newest member of the family!"

Carrie and her family welcomed a new pup

She continued: "I met her in Charlotte when the lovely people at @pincdogrescue brought some puppies to the venue to make us all smile. We had been looking for the right pup for our family for a while and she seemed just too good to be true!

"She is happy at home playing with her boys…and Penny and Zero have responded well and are getting to know their new sister…Thank you, Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue for all the incredible work you do and thanks for bringing this sweet girl into our lives!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.