Carrie Underwood showcases incredibly toned legs with impressive tour video Carrie is on the road with her Denim and Rhinestones tour.

Carrie Underwood has one of the best pairs of legs in show business - and she proudly showed them off during her Denim and Rhinestones tour this week.

The superstar took to Instagram on Friday to post a video, which you can watch below, taken from in front of the stage and which sees the country star performing her hit single Cry Pretty as she rocks a gold romper with long fringe flowing from the shoulders, paired with matching gold knee high boots.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood showcases incredibly toned legs with impressive tour video

"This look is everything," commented one fan as another added: "You look amazing! The fringe, legs, the voice!"

"Having the best time CRYING PRETTY with you each night on the #DenimAndRhinestonesTour See you tonight, Boston!" Carrie captioned the post.

The mom-of-two is often pictured rocking tiny shorts that highlight her muscular legs, and her followers often ask how she achieves such incredible definition.

While Carrie has shared videos in the past that reveal a glimpse inside her workouts, in 2022 she revealed her long-awaited leg routine on her wellness app, Fit52. Taking to the app's official Instagram page, Carrie – who is trained by her longtime fitness instructor Eve Overland – demonstrated a few movements involved in her workout.

MORE: Carrie Underwood displays slender physique in bikini snapshot during break from tour

DISCOVER: Carrie Underwood's 'freak' accident which left her needing 40 stitches in her face

Carrie perfoms in Boston on Friday night

The workout has been adapted for all fitness levels and claims to "strengthen, sculpt, and tone your legs".

While her health and fitness are important, her top priority is parenting her two sons Isaiah, seven, and Jacob, three, with her husband Mike Fisher

Speaking to HELLO! In 2022, Carrie mused that if she could turn back time, she would start her fitness journey sooner rather than later. "If there's one thing I could change about my life it would be making [fitness] a priority earlier," she surmised.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.