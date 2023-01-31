Carrie Underwood's little piece of home while she embarks on tour away from family revealed The country star is married to Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood has already set off away from her family home in Nashville to ready for the next leg of her nationwide Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

The country star was definitely saddened to have to leave behind her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons, Jacob and Isaiah, although they do often accompany their mom on the road.

However, she revealed that she was keeping a little piece of home with her while on the road, and while you'd expect for it to be a framed photo or family artifact of sorts, that wasn't quite what she had in mind.

Carrie took to her Instagram Stories to share that the one thing from home that she couldn't miss taking with her on tour was a jar full of sourdough starter.

The baked treat, which had become a staple part of lockdown-stricken households worldwide, is not the traditional tour bus-requirement, but it served a purpose for her all the same.

"Did I bring my sourdough starter on tour with me?" she wrote over a picture of the jar, cutting then to an image of the finished product which looked quite toasty.

Carrie brought her sourdough starter on tour with her

"Limited tools and resources, but I got it done!" she added, while capping it off with a series of heart emojis alongside a tender: "Feels like home…"

The country star appeared on Lorraine last year, and opened up about her family life away from the spotlight with host Lorraine Kelly.

"When I'm home, I'm mom - making lunches," she shared, talking more about how very non-glamorous her life was behind-the-scenes.

The singer is kicking off the second leg of her nationwide tour in a few days

She also spoke of her family making pit-stops to Las Vegas during her residency there, adding: "They usually will come out towards the end of my run there. One of them is at school so we try to keep their lives as normal as possible. But they enjoy coming out," she said.

