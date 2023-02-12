Carrie Underwood celebrates arrival of new family member with adorable snap The singer is currently on tour

Carrie Underwood loves to share snippets of her life online every now and then, and the singer delighted fans on Sunday when she revealed that her family had expanded!

The 39-year-old and her husband Mike Fisher have welcomed a rescue dog named Charlotte. Taking to Instagram, Carrie shared adorable snaps of the pup, writing: "Meet Charlotte 'Charlie' Nilla Fisher…newest member of the family!"

She continued: "I met her in Charlotte when the lovely people at @pincdogrescue brought some puppies to the venue to make us all smile. We had been looking for the right pup for our family for a while and she seemed just too good to be true!

"She is happy at home playing with her boys…and Penny and Zero have responded well and are getting to know their new sister…Thank you, Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue for all the incredible work you do and thanks for bringing this sweet girl into our lives!" she wrote, before adding the hashtags: " #rescue #adopt #shelterdog #PuppyLove."

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one person writing: "What a lil cutie!!!!" while another added: "Such a cutie! Love the ears!!"

Carrie welcomed new family member, Charlotte

Other followers praised Carrie for adopting from a rescue center, with one person commenting: "She is a doll. Love love love you got her from a rescue," while another added: "Beautiful dog! Rescues are the best!"

Carrie, who is a proud mom to her two sons Isaiah and Jacob, is currently on the second leg of her 'The Denim and Rhinestones' tour, with her diary jam-packed all the way until April.

Carrie is currently on the second leg of her tour

The American Idol winner recently enjoyed from downtime from the tour, sharing a laid-back selfie while sporting a gorgeous deep pink bikini top with a black and white chequered cord.

She captioned the Instagram Story: "Day off laziness…"

