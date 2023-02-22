Savannah Guthrie surprises fans as she finds way around promise to quit Instagram The Today Show star had decided she would give up Instagram for Lent, which is forty days

Has Savannah Guthrie already abandoned her decision to quit Instagram? Her fans almost thought so.

In honor of Lent – which starts with Ash Wednesday and lasts for 40 days – the Today star decided to take a break from Instagram.

However, on the very day the 40-day period starts, the star took fans by surprise by sharing a photo on the very app she had promised to quit.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie reveals 'tragedy' as eight-year-old daughter gets her hands on makeup palette

Loading the player...

MORE: Inside Michael Strahan’s public fall out with former co-star Kelly Ripa

On Wednesday, shortly after her daily Today broadcast, Savannah – or so fans thought – shared a photo to her account of a little accident she had while greeting fans outside NBC's studio 1A on Today Plaza.

A close-up of Savannah's shoes, she was wearing black leather mules, revealed that the Today host had accidentally stepped on a minty green wad of chewed up gum.

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach's former stepson shares glimpse inside incredible home

Another photo sees some of her co-stars, including Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker, reacting with a grossed out face to their co-host's misstep.

The star couldn't help but share her oops

"Gum on the shoe on the plaza - too good not to post!" the caption read, before revealing that as much as Savannah wanted to share the photo, to keep true to her Lent promise, she had her team post it instead.

MORE: The Rookie star Nathan Fillion inundated with fan messages after falling ill

MORE: Heidi Klum's son looks identical to famous dad Seal in rare childhood photo

"Savannah says hi everybody and she is 'sticking' to the Instagram fast for Lent!" they cheekily added, maintaining that the mom-of-two hadn't broken her pact after all.

Savannah will return to Instagram after Easter

Nonetheless, that didn't stop fans from calling Savannah out in the comments section under the post.

"No no you can do it! Lent is not that long. The Today show can post it. I have faith in your commitment!" one fan exclaimed, as others wrote: "Wait! You're on social media," and: "I thought you gave up IG for Lent," and: "Didn't you say you were off Instagram?" as well as: "Does it count if you're telling others to post for you?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.