Today star Savannah Guthrie raises questions with new Instagram post The NBC star was a little muddled up

Today host Savannah Guthrie had good intentions with her latest Instagram post, but it left her followers puzzled.

The presenter took to the social media site to share that she was giving up Instagram for lent, writing a lengthy caption to explain her decision. "I'm giving up Instagram for lent. I'm not catholic, and I've never given up anything for lent before," she began, before going on to divulge the thought process behind her decision.

"I'm doing it to challenge myself: to be more reflective, to not just reflexively scroll Instagram and instead use that time for something more productive and life-giving to myself and others. I'm telling you this so that I will have accountability!! And maybe you would like to join me?? See you back here after Easter!!"

She signed off her post by saying: "Any work related posts you see will be posted by my assistant!!!"

While Savannah's reasoning is sound, her followers were quick to point out that lent hasn't started yet, piling into the comments section to let the host know about her mistake.

Savannah Guthrie's lent plans confused her fans

"You have a week, lol. Ash Wednesday is next week!" one fan wrote, while another commented: "Lent starts next Wednesday! Wrong week SG."

Taking the feedback on board, Savannah's post was amended to say: "UPDATE: Savannah just found out lent starts next week, but the Instagram fast starts today!"

Savannah's assistant has certainly been keeping the account looking lively, sharing photos of the anchor at New York Fashion Week, looking sensational in a black lace dress.

Savannah Guthrie wowed on the front row at Fashion Week

Fans rushed to compliment the star – and we hope her assistant is passing on the kind words, which included: "Gorgeous!! You are such a star Savannah!" and: "Stunning!"

We're happy that Savannah is taking time off social media for her wellbeing – but we bet her fans can't wait to have her back.

