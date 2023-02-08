Savannah Guthrie's departure from Today in NY results in incredible reunion Today host Savannah Guthrie returned to her old "stomping ground"

Savannah Guthrie is on assignment in Washington D.C., her old "stomping ground" as she prepared to cover the State of the Union Address by President Joe Biden.

The Today host has been in journalism for decades and has tackled many stories around Capital Hill, and she ended up reuniting with some of her old colleagues ahead of the event. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Savannah posted a photo of her alongside CNN anchor Jake Tapper with the pair smiling together in the sweet photo.

"Reunited so soon @jaketapper," she captioned her photo.

Jake wasn't her only reunion, as she also captured the moment she found NBC photographer Gil Solarzano, and the beloved personality looked thrilled to see Savannah as he raised his arms ready for a big hug.

The mom-of-two also shared a photo of the pair embracing, with several love hearts surrounding the photo.

Savannah reunited with her old colleagues

Savannah also gave her fans plenty of insights into the life of a roving reporter, including their "tiny" press room near the White House and her "dinner of champions" that consisted of Chex Mix, a packet of chips and a Diet Coke.

Being in Washington D.C. means that Savannah is currently separated from husband Michael Feldman, and their two children, Vale, eight, and Charley, six.

But the family made some memories together at the end of January when they headed to watch a football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers.

It was clear who the family were supporting at the NFL match, with the kids wearing matching Eagles sweatshirts and bundled up in woolen hats for the exciting sporting event that saw their beloved team emerge victorious.

Some moments were emotional

Savannah and Michael have been married since 2014 and will celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary in March.

In 2020 Savannah opened up about the unusual thing that attracted her to the communications director: "When we first started dating, he came over and fixed my toilet, which I found to be very attractive," she told Reveal.

"Mike is extremely handy, which is one of the things I liked about him when I first met him. I thought, 'Wow, here's a sophisticated guy who grew up in the city but who can actually do things.'"

