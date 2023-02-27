Christina Applegate twins with her daughter during bittersweet red carpet appearance The Dead to Me actress attended the SAG Awards with her daughter Sadie

The 2023 awards season is in full swing, and while certainly exciting, it is an emotional one for Christina Applegate.

Stars such as Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge, Jeremy Allen White, Steve Martin, Zendaya and more gathered at the SAG Awards on Sunday, February 26, which marked a poignant night for the Dead to Me actress.

On Sunday, the actress made her very first red carpet appearance since announcing that she would be retiring from acting due to her battle with MS.

She had the best support system by her side, not only her fellow actors, but she walked the red carpet hand in hand with her daughter, Sadie Grace, who she shared with her husband of ten years, Martyn LeNoble.

What's more, the mother-daughter duo graced the red carpet in matching, menswear inspired looks.

Christina looked fabulous in a velvet, double-breasted suit turned full length gown, in a stunning navy color and with a long train. With her she had her cane, adorned with stickers which included "FU MS," as well as her daughter's name alongside a heart.

The mother-daughter duo looked fabulous as ever

Sadie looked just as chic as her mom, donning a long, double-breasted black blazer layered over a black button down shirt, paired with matching trousers, a baker boy hat, and classic combat boots.

Christina was nominated for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series award for her role in Dead to Me season three – she stars alongside Linda Cardellini in the hit Netflix show – though the award went to Jean Smart, for HBO Max's Hacks.

Sadie takes after her stylish mom

The SAG Awards, live from Los Angeles, are available to stream on Netflix's YouTube channel.

Aside from nominees including Angela Bassett, Quinta Brunson, Stephanie Hsu, Paul Dano, and Barry Keoghan, the night saw wins awarded to Jamie Lee Curtis, Sam Elliott, Quinta Brunson, and more.

