Catherine Zeta-Jones' niece looks identical to her aunt in photos shared for special occasion The Wednesday actress' was celebrating St David's Day

Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared an adorable photo of her niece celebrating a special occasion – and it turns out Ava Zeta is the spitting image of her aunt.

The Welsh actress, who recently became a neighbor of Prince Charles, shared the photo on her Instagram story on Wednesday while celebrating St David's Day, the feast day of the patron saint of Wales.

The Mask of Zorro star also wished her followers a very happy St David's Day in a video which she posted to the social media site. See Catherine's celebratory message in the video below.

As part of the festivities on March 1, Welsh children often dress in traditional Welsh dress. This costume includes a long woollen skirt, apron, blouse, woolen shawl, and a Welsh hat.

The 53-year-old shared a photo of her niece, Ava Zeta, all dressed up as a little Welsh lady in order to celebrate the special day. She also then shared a lovely throwback photo to when she was a young girl celebrating St David's Day with her family in Swansea.

Catherine's photo of her niece Ava

Catherine used an emoji arrow to point out which girl was her in the picture, which also featured her three cousins, and which highlighted just how similar Ava looks to her aunt when she was little.

Earlier in the day, The Darling Buds of May actress shared a photo wishing everyone a Happy St David's Day in Welsh – Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus – along with the caption "Love you all today and always."

The actress' throwback photo

The Hollywood A-lister's niece, like Catherine, is a fluent Welsh speaker, and previously featured in some viral videos which the actress shared to her Instagram to show off Ava's Welsh language skills.

In her video to celebrate St David's Day in 2023, Catherine suggested she was currently at work, but details about what project she is currently working on are unknown. However, it is known that the series Wednesday, in which she stars as the iconic Morticia Adams, has been renewed for a second season.

