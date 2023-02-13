Catherine Zeta-Jones sparks reaction with stunning beach selfie – and wow! The actress is married to Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones resembled a glowing goddess on Monday as she shared a stunning sun-kissed beach selfie from her Caribbean getaway.

Taking to Instagram, the Chicago star, 53, posted an age-defying photo of herself lapping up the Jamaican sunshine.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off her impressive yoga skills

Loading the player...

In the gorgeous snapshot, Catherine could be seen wearing a pair of round sunglasses as she posed for the camera. As for her luscious locks, the actress left her tresses au naturel for the ultimate surfer girl aesthetic.

"Beach waves or hay stack hair… That is the question. Either way, I am diggin' Jamaica man!" Catherine penned in her caption.

The star made the most of her sunny getaway

Fans were quick to heap praise on the celeb, with one writing: "Looking gorgeous (as always)" whilst a second remarked: "Your hair is so beautiful like that!" followed by a red heart emoji.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones makes rare comment about marriage to Michael Douglas

RELATED: Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones' dream home in New York

"Love the glasses," chimed a third, and a fourth simply added: "Soooo lovely!!! Enjoy Jamaica!!"

Catherine's beach update comes after the star cosied up to her husband Michael Douglas for a seriously romantic selfie. Over on Instagram, the star shared a loved-up picture of the happy couple enjoying a wedding in Jamaica.

The duo have been married for 22 years

Catherine looked lovely in a red and white polka dot dress, while Michael, 78, cut a dapper figure in a navy-blue suit, a crisp white shirt and a pair of stylish clear sunglasses.

"Hubby and I last night in Jamaica at the exquisite, I mean… Out of this world marriage of Grace and Matt," the star penned in her caption. "Two beautiful human beings [heart emoji]."

Fans were quick to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Iconic couple. All the best to you," while a second noted: "You two are looking great. I am glad you had a wonderful marriage to attend."

Catherine and Michael with their son, Dylan

"Love you both [red heart emoji] two absolute icons for real," gushed a third, and a fourth added: "Power couple!!"

Catherine has been married to her husband Michael Douglas for more than two decades. In a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine, the actress said the secret to making their 22-year marriage last is having lots of fun together.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.