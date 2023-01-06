Catherine Zeta-Jones announces big news for Wednesday fans The Netflix show has a lot to celebrate right now

Catherine Zeta-Jones acquired a whole new legion of fans thanks to her performance as Morticia Addams in the hit Netflix show Wednesday.

MORE: Wednesday filming halted amid Jenna Ortega's illness

The actress, understandably, was over the moon as she took to social media with a big announcement for all the show's followers.

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals Wednesday-inspired Christmas tree

Loading the player...

She revealed alongside a special announcement clip that Wednesday had officially been renewed for a second season by Netflix, although no official date of release has been declared yet.

The clip featured a compilation of several moments from the popular first season alongside another version of Lady Gaga's Bloody Mary, which received a revival in popularity thanks to its use.

TRENDING NOW: Prince Harry sets the record straight about pregnancy announcement at Princess Eugenie's wedding

"Over the past few weeks I've been hunted, haunted, and mimicked millions of times across the internet. It's been pure torture. Thank you," Jenna Ortega says in character, nearly even smiling in one shot.

Catherine wrote: "So there you have it!!!! The best news! I mean the bestest best news. WEDNESDAY!!!!!! P.S. Wednesday nearly smiled…it's that good."

Catherine shared the news of Wednesday's renewal

Her followers immediately began excitedly congratulating her and rejoicing, as one commented: "OH MY GOD YES!!"

Another said: "Can't wait, Morticia is back!" while a third added: "OMG FOR MORE MORTICIA PLSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS," and a fourth gushed: "Oh you've just made my 2023!"

RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones channels old-school Hollywood glamour in chic golf outfit

ALSO POPULAR: Jennifer Aniston wows in black string bikini as she welcomes 2023

The kooky comedy horror was a huge hit for the streaming giant, scoring more than 400 million hours in viewing time over a week - a record that beat even Stranger Things!

For those who have yet to catch up on the popular new series, it is the latest adaptation from The Addams Family world and follows Wednesday Addams as she attempts to master her emerging psychic powers at Nevermore Academy, but is sidetracked by a monstrous killing spree that is terrorizing the school.

The Netflix show was a worldwide sensation upon release

Described as a "sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery", the show marks director Tim Burton's first TV project.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.