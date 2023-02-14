Michael Douglas' appearance has fans doing a double-take in unexpected video The Wall Street actor has two children with Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas left his fans in awe when he appeared in a wild video with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and their two children Carys, 19, and Dylan, 20.

The Wall Street actor was having the time of his life as he energetically moved around a dancefloor, waving his arms in the air and whipping his hair back and forth while being filmed by Catherine, who alongside their children was also throwing up some serious shapes.

WATCH: Michael Douglas is living his best life in energetic new video

The video was shared by Catherine in honor of Valentine's Day on Tuesday, and she sweetly captioned it: "Happy Valentine's Day to all love, love, love."

Her followers on Instagram were quick to react and loved the feel-good video, especially Michael's dad moves.

"Michael still living his best life," commented one. A second said: "Damn, you guys are living it up. Happy Valentine's Day." A third added: "I love this family, what a beautiful example of a family they are." A fourth wrote: "Great dancing."

Michael and his family were having a great time

Catherine and Michael have been married for over two decades after meeting at the Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998.

The couple started dating and became engaged on New Year's Eve in 1999 at his Aspen home after he proposed with a $1 million diamond ring. They went on to tie the knot in November 2000.

Although the couple experienced many ups and downs throughout their marriage - including a six-month split in 2013 - they have remained tight as ever.

Catherine and Michael married in 2000

In a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine, the actress said the secret to making their marriage last is having lots of fun together. She also shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humor" are key to marital success.

Alongside their two children, Michael also has a son, Cameron, 44, from his first marriage to Diandra Luker.

