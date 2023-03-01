T.J. Holmes' first wife and two other children - all we know about his life pre-fame The former GMA3 is dating Amy Robach and has a complicated former love life

T.J. Holmes' romance with his former ABC co-star Amy Robach is heating up while they both navigate divorce from their exes.

But aside from T.J.'s marriage to Marilee Fiebig - who he shares his 10-year-old daughter Sabine with - he has another family too.

The TV host had two children, Jaiden and Brianna, from previous relationships, according to Wikipedia and he was married to Amy Ferson too.

They split in 2006 just as T.J. got his first real career break as an anchor and correspondent at CNN, and they divorced a year later.

Little is known about his other children and first wife but the breakup was not amicable.

According to legal papers obtained by The Sun, the judge ruled that the exes "not harass" one another.

T.J shares his youngest child with his soon-to-be ex wife, but he has two other children too

Amy claimed there was no chance of a reconciliation and said their marriage was "irretrievably broken".

It was an expensive divorce which cost T.J. upwards of $100,000.

He has not spoken publicly about his first marriage nor about his first two children.

His second divorce from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig, is underway, and she broke her silence on her ex and Amy's controversial relationship in a statement to Daily Mail in which her divorce lawyer spoke on her behalf.

T.J. and his second wife, Marilee Fiebig were together for 12 years before he began dating Amy

Attorney Stephanie Lehman's statement read: "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter.

"To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

She spoke out against T.J.'s conduct regarding the matter, adding: "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter.

T.J. is now in a relationship with his former GMA3 host Amy Robach

"Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

T.J. and Marilee's daughter turned 10 in January. She has always been incredibly close to her dad, but is living with her mom since her parent's breakup.

