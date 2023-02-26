How Amy Robach is maintaining her relationship with her former stepson amid Andrew Shue split The former GMA star is dating T.J. Holmes following a high-profile affair

Amy Robach has been smitten with now-partner T.J. Holmes ever since their affair was made public back in November 2022.

However, while the former GMA star is no longer with her husband of 12 years, Andrew Shue, she has maintained a bond with the actor's sons - who she was stepmother to for over a decade.

The Melrose Place's oldest son Nathaniel, 26, has a public Instagram page, where Amy is still very much following him.

Nate has been sharing regular updates on his life online, including a recent photo of himself with his brothers, Aidan, 24, and Wyatt, 19, on vacation with Andrew shortly after Christmas.

Amy and T.J.'s affair was exposed at the end of November, and the pair were taken off air from all ABC shows until a decision about their future was reached at the end of January.

An ABC spokesman's statement was released at the time of the decision, which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Amy Robach is still following former stepson Nate Shue on Instagram

The spokesperson added: "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later." While Amy and Andrew have remained silent as they go through the divorce process, T.J.'s estranged wife Marilee Fiebig has spoken out following news that they were filing for divorce.

She broke her silence over T.J.'s extramarital affair via a statement through her lawyer to the Daily Mail. "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter," attorney Stephanie Lehman said on Wednesday.

"To that end, T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue were married for 12 years

She also spoke out against T.J.'s romance with Amy, adding: "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter."

It concluded: "Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

