Amy Robach's ex-husband Andrew Shue still pictured on star's social media The former GMA star is now dating T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach has been laying low since the news of her affair with former GMA3 co-star T.J. Holmes broke in November.

However, the TV star recently re-activated her Instagram account after laying low, and has not deleted any photos of her ex-husband, Andrew Shue.

While Andrew has cleared away all pictures with his ex on his own social media, Amy has a lot of photos of the pair together from over the last few years, including a sun-soaked selfie taken in Athens back in July.

VIDEO: Amy Robach's rise to fame - what did she do before GMA?

Loading the player...

The 50-year-old also has several pictures with her former stepsons, who she helped raise for 12 years. In June, she shared a cute photo of herself with Andrew's son Wyatt, 18, after the teenager achieved an Eagle Scout.

"Congratulations to the newest (and cutest) Eagle Scout in NYC," Amy wrote at the time, as her famous friends, including David Muir, praised Wyatt for his achievement.

MOST READ: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' net worths are worlds apart from each other

MORE: How Amy Robach is maintaining a relationship with Andrew Shue's son following split

Amy and Andrew raised their blended family together for over a decade, and even wrote a book about it, Better Together, back in 2021.

Amy Robach's ex-husband Andrew Shue has remained on her Instagram account

Andrew has also been keeping a low profile on social media since news of Amy's affair came to light, although he was pictured with his three sons in Montana just after Christmas in a photo posted by his oldest son Nathaniel, 26, on Instagram.

READ: Amy Robach looks stunning in new photos from Mexico vacation with T.J. Holmes

MORE: Amy Robach's former stepson shares glimpse inside incredible home

Currently, Amy and T.J. have taken some time out to go on vacation in Mexico.

The pair were both let go from ABC at the end of January, after a lengthy discussion about their future on the network.

This means that neither of them are now working on GMA3, while Amy has also lost her job co-hosting 20/20 alongside David Muir.

Amy Robach is now dating former GMA3 co-star T.J. Holmes

An ABC spokesman's statement was released at the time of the decision, which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

MORE: Amy Robach's daughter shares heartwarming glimpse into family life during emotional time

DISCOVER: Amy Robach's GMA3 stand-in reveals difficult health diagnosis live on air

The spokesperson added: "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

The move followed shortly after ABC News President Kim Godwin announced the company's decision to place the pair on hiatus in an editorial call on December 5th, and said it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.