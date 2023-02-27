How Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' futures are uncertain after leaving GMA3 The former GMA3 hosts are currently on vacation in Mexico

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are enjoying some quality time together in Mexico - and it looks like they are having the best of times!

MOST READ: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' net worths are worlds apart from each other

The former GMA3 co-hosts have been making the most of their time away from work, having both departed ABC at the end of January following their much-publicized affair.

And while they are embracing their free time, both Amy and T.J. are facing uncertain futures as neither are currently working.

VIDEO: Amy Robach's rise to fame - her career before GMA job

Loading the player...

While they are both no longer working on GMA, Amy also left her job co-hosting 20/20 alongside David Muir, with her replacement yet to be confirmed.

MORE: How Amy Robach is maintaining a relationship with Andrew Shue's son following split

READ: Amy Robach looks stunning in new photos from Mexico vacation with T.J. Holmes

An ABC spokesman's statement was released at the time of the decision, which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are currently out of work

The spokesperson added: "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

MORE: Amy Robach's former stepson shares glimpse inside incredible home

MORE: Amy Robach's daughter shares heartwarming glimpse into family life during emotional time

The move followed shortly after ABC News President Kim Godwin announced the company's decision to place the pair on hiatus in an editorial call on December 5th, and said it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Amy was married to husband Andrew Shue for 12 years before the news of her affair came to light, while T.J. was married to wife Marilee Fiebig for 12 years.

Amy with ex-husband Andrew Shue - who is yet to speak out about her affair

While Amy is yet to speak out about her relationship with her estranged husband, T.J.'s estranged wife recently released a statement following the news that she and the TV star were divorcing.

DISCOVER: Amy Robach's GMA3 stand-in reveals difficult health diagnosis live on air

MORE: Amy Robach speaks out for first time following GMA hiatus amid T.J. Holmes romance

She broke her silence over T.J.'s extramarital affair via a statement through her lawyer to the Daily Mail, which spoke of the "disappointment" by her former husband's "lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.