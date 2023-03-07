David Muir supported by fans and famous friends as he celebrates family milestone The 20/20 host had fans gushing left and right

It is quite the special day over at David Muir's house, as his most trusted companion is celebrating their birthday.

His beloved dog, Axel, a beautiful German Shorthaired Pointer, officially turned four years old, making him 28 already in dog years!

The star made sure his pup was feeling all the love, from himself and from all of the journalist's thousands of fans, and his famous friends too.

David took to Instagram to honor sweet Axel, sharing an impossibly cute set of before and after photos from when he was a little puppy and now, all grown up.

Writing from Axel's perspective, the 20/20 host endearingly said in his caption: "I turned 4 today. I grew into my ears. And I'm a very good boy," alongside an emoji of a pair of dog paws.

The adorable photos showed off not only Axel's beauty but also David's photography skills, and the first is a striking portrait of the dog when he was just a puppy, sitting with perfect posture for his dad, his brown marks and bright green eyes on full display.

Axel was and is just too cute!

The following photo sees Axel all grown up, his green eyes now a caramel hue, though he still appears poised as ever with picture perfect posture.

Fans and celebrities alike couldn't help but gush over the sweet photos, and congratulate both Axel and David on the personal milestone.

David never fails to capture impressive portraits of his beloved pup

David's fellow ABC colleague Lara Spencer wrote: "Love him," alongside a string of red heart emojis, while his good friend Kelly Ripa wondered: "How can Axel be four already?" next to heart-eyes emojis.

"He is the most handsome dog ever," another fan also said, as others commented: "He is so precious!" and: "Awwww what a cutie! Dogs are the BEST" as well as: "Axel is so handsome! Hard to believe he's four already."

