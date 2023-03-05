Savannah Guthrie to make big change in personal life amid Today absence The NBC star is married to husband Michael Feldman

Savannah Guthrie is currently resting at home after testing positive for Covid for the third time.

The Today star will not be at her home for much longer though, as the NBC host is set to face a new chapter in her life with her family in the near future.

Savannah has listed her $7.1M Tribeca condo for sale, and is looking to move to a new place.

The star lives in her condo during the week with her husband Michael Feldman and their children Vale, eight, and Charles, six.

The family also own a $2.7M home where they often spend the weekends and holidays, close to the Hudson Valley town of Rhinebeck.

Savannah - who is also on a social media detox - has been absent from Today since Tuesday, after leaving the show while it was still broadcasting.

Savannah Guthrie and her family are selling their New York City condo

The mother-of-two had been feeling under the weather and left the studio before 7.30am after taking a Covid test.

Toward the end of the show, Sheinelle Jones gave an update, telling viewers: "By the way, it has been an interesting morning for us. As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn't feeling great, so she took a Covid test.

"It came back positive. So, of course, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery."

Both Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are currently off from Today

Away from work, Savannah enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family. Savannah has been incredibly open about her journey to parenthood in the past too, having undergone IVF to welcome her youngest, who she refers to as her "medical miracle".

"Because we are older, it was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with," she explained to Health magazine.

"My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let’s give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," she said. "But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we’re so blessed."

