How David Muir's 20/20 job will be very different in the near future The ABC star is a well-respected journalist

David Muir is a familiar face on ABC bringing viewers the latest news headlines on his shows World News with David Muir and 20/20.

The TV favorite is set to face a big change on the latter program in the near future too, as he will be joined by a new co-star.

Until recently, David hosted 20/20 alongside Amy Robach, but after the mother-of-two was dismissed from ABC at the end of January, he has been hosting alone.

Amy had been working on 20/20 since 2018, but after her high-profile affair with GMA3 co-star T.J. Holmes came to light in November, she has been off air.

It could well be that 20/20's contributing anchor, Deborah Roberts, will fill Amy's shoes.

Deborah has been reporting on the show since 1995 and landed the role as a contributing anchor in October.

David Muir will be getting a new co-host on 20/20

At the time, ABC News President Kim Godwin shared in a statement: "I am excited to share that Deborah Roberts will begin an expanded role as a contributing anchor for 20/20 in addition to her current position as senior national affairs correspondent for Nightline, Good Morning America and World News Tonight with David Muir."

David has not spoken out since Amy's dismissal, but is no doubt still in touch with his former co-star. The pair were good friends, and he has said in the past that he hoped he and Amy were "able to break through that noise and give these people the voice they deserve," while hosting together.

David with former 20/20 co-star Amy Robach and current co-star Deborah Roberts

The pair not only worked on 20/20 together, but Good Morning America too. David regularly fills in on the popular morning news show, and back in 2021 he even took his long-running segment, American Strong, to GMA for a month.

At the time, Amy wrote a message on social media which read: "A big welcome to @davidmuirabc to the @abcgma3 family - making his debut appearance today to kick off his inspiring and heartwarming #americastrong series on all @abcnews platforms!

"I never miss David's incredible stories of ordinary Americans doing extraordinary work on @abcworldnewstonight."

David was good friends with not only Amy, but her estranged husband, Andrew Shue too.

