David Muir shares photo of beloved pet highlighting waterside life

David Muir is no stranger to living life on the quieter side, evidenced by his penchant for spending time at his upstate New York home.

The ABC News anchor shared a new glimpse of his life by the lake in the nature-bound region, featuring his beloved pet.

The photo he shared saw his dog Axel stand tall on a rock, with the beautiful ripples in the water stretching out far behind him.

Axel was quite a majestic sight in the photo shared by David

It certainly was a grand sight, with some of his followers even deeming the shot "Majestic" in the comments section.

Another one of them quipped: "So handsome. Looks like a cover for DQ," while a third couldn't help but say: "That is discipline and a spiritual gaze into the future."

The World News Tonight star purchased the home on Skaneateles Lake, New York for a whopping $7million, according to records filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s office in 2019.

Built in 1890, the 4,300-square foot property boasts six bedrooms, two kitchens, three bathrooms, and a stunning fireplace, and you can check out a glimpse of the magnificent space in the video below.

David previously said that it was a "lifelong dream" to own a historic home near his family, who still reside in Central New York, and he has spent the last couple of years restoring it.

"This job takes me all over the world, and I can't think of a better place to catch my breath," he said at the time, even opening up in an earlier interview with Kelly Ripa that he'd spent a majority of his 2022 summer upstate, restoring his estate.

Though he rarely shares glimpses of his private life on social media, snatches of his home will make the odd appearance, often featuring Axel, whether it's relaxing by the fireplace or taking a calming boat ride.

