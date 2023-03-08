Dianne Buswell reveals secrets to career and relationship success - and it's a rule anyone can follow The professional dancer joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2017

Strictly Come Dancing's Dianne Buswell has become one of the strongest contenders on the hit BBC series – and a firm favourite with fans – since joining in 2017. But the secret to her success is a rule that everyone can try to follow.

Catching up with HELLO! for an exclusive interview ahead of International Women's Day, the TV star opened up about the power of confidence and self-belief, plus she revealed the secret to her thriving relationship with boyfriend Joe Sugg – and it might just surprise you.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg first met in 2018 after being partnered up on Strictly

Romance blossomed for the flame-haired dancer and Jo in 2018 after the pair were teamed up for season 16 of Strictly. A celebrated YouTube star and a co-founder of the MVE management company, Joe has an equally busy schedule as Diane. But far from putting a strain on their relationship, this just makes them stronger.

"Joe will always continue to support me and vice versa me with him, so we're both extremely lucky," explained Dianne. "We both understand each other's careers and industries and we're just so supportive of each other."

And the best part? "I think that makes us super healthy [as a couple] because we don't rely on each other for anything other than pure love," she says. "Everything else, we're okay to do on our own. I think it's a good thing."

The 33-year-old attributes her success to her strong sense of self

Diane's great talent as a professional dancer is obvious to anyone who's seen her take to the dance floor. The 33-year-old says that landing her role on Strictly came down to more than just skill and hard work, however.

"Obviously Strictly is a massive thing for me. But prior to that, and the reason I feel like I got Strictly, was the success of actually being comfortable in my own skin and being proud of who I am," she said.

Dianne has made it a rule not to compare herself to others

"I think one of my biggest achievements is actually going: 'Wow, I'm actually okay with everything that I'm doing as me' and not comparing myself. Getting myself out of that rut of always wanting to be like someone else was a massive achievement because it meant so many other things could arise, for example, Strictly. You're able to do all these things and flourish because you are being your authentic self."

She's always felt championed by the women in her life

Driven and determined, Dianne has always felt championed by the women in her life, particularly by her mum Rina.

"My mum is a really caring, kind superwoman. She did so much for me growing up," reflected Dianne. "She made me who I am now and helped me be able to do what I'm doing. She worked so many jobs just to pay for my dance lessons. She did so many amazing things for me, so she definitely shaped me in my career. I'm forever grateful to her."

The star is looking to pursue new challenges including acting

As for her future endeavours, the Strictly pro is ready to take on some new and exciting challenges. "I love doing things that scare me a bit and that are out of my comfort zone, like learning to act," explained Dianne.

"I've never really done acting before, so that does make me nervous, but it also excites me. They are the sort of things I aim to do now, because they're exciting and different and push me a little bit."

