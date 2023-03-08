Exclusive: Model Valentina Ferrar opens up about 'dreamy' motherhood and modelling Valentina, 29, welcomed a son in 2021 with J Balvin

Valentina Ferrer is an Argentinian model, businesswoman and 2014's Miss Argentina - but that all pales in comparison to her son, 20-month-old Rio.

"My first dream was always to have a family," Valentina, 29, shares with HELLO! for our 2023 International Women's Day issue. The former Miss Universe hopeful welcomed her son in July 2021 with reggaeton superstar J Balvin. Although it hasn't stopped Valentina from traveling the globe for brands such as Michael Kors, nothing beats coming home to her smiling son who was awake at 1am to welcome home his mom from Miami on the same day we speak.

Here she shares how becoming a mom truly changed her life, her wellness brand Kapowder, how her own mom inspires her everyday, and how pageants gave her a voice.

You're turning 30 this year - when you think back to 20-year-old Valentina, how has your perspective changed?

I have changed so much, but for good. I used to feel like no one could stop me and I was all over the place, all the time. I love to live life, and I'm the person that could work so hard because of my passion - one day I am in Brazil the other day in Europe.

But now I try to live life in my present, and becoming a mom changed everything, I really focus on the thing that I want to do at this moment, and I don't lose track of the time because I just want to be with my baby.

How has becoming a mom shaped your life?

Becoming a mom really helped me because now when I am with Rio, and with my family, I feel finally at home, and I feel more calm.

I always have someone that is missing me; last night I got in at 1am after flying home from Miami and he was awake, so I spent all morning with him.

What has your experience been like going from pageants to modeling?

When I started off doing the Miss pageants, I learned so much because I discovered different countries, cultures. The difference between the Miss world and the modelling world is the Miss girls have more of a voice and the models need to have the eyes to open every door - you need to watch everything and understand everything.

So now I have the combination of that and it gives me more as a model. But modelling is totally different; I feel like I'm more of a model because the Miss world is too hard!

You need to spend hours in the bathroom doing your makeup and hair, and I'm the kind of person that can't use makeup. I remember at the Miss Universe event, I would just lie on the bed and Miss Venezuela helped me do my makeup!

They all used to tell me, 'Valentina, you are the worst of the makeup!' And I was because I don't like to look pretty, I like to look cool, more edgy.

Can you share the inspiration for Kapowder, and why that was important to you?

I always dreamed of having my own business so I can be at home, because my first dream was always to have a family. After that I always had so many business ideas, and I was always creating, and what I love about Kapowder is that it is not a wellness brand that says, 'Okay, you need to have abs.'

No, it's a brand that says you can enjoy eating healthy and a good lifestyle can be fun.

What advice would you give women who are struggling with feeling good about themselves?

The one thing we always learned in Miss Universe was, 'You're the only one'. No one can be like you - you're unique and you need to understand that it makes you special.

The other thing you need to learn about yourself is, 'What do you like?' because not everyone can do a keto diet, for example, so write down the things that you like to eat, see which ones are healthier and try to eat that type of stuff and get a balance.

Life is all about good habits and balance.

When you're having a day where you're feeling down or negative, what do you do to turn yourself back around?

Music and walking, and sending time with Rio. But go walking; I love to go walking and even smile at other people, just putting on a smile gets the good energy.

My energy changes when I walk, I can be so mad but after 30 minutes, I'm another person.

How do you champion the other women in your life and their successes?

I love women. It's so important watching women grow. In my company, it's almost all girls and when they start working, I always ask, 'What are your dreams?'

For me it's really important that the person that is working with me is growing in the ways that they really need. My mom is so special to me as well, I am one of five, and she never had any help and I know if she can do it then I can do it.

What is next for you?

Every year I'm learning what I want my life to be, because I really enjoy clothes and modelling but I want to focus on Kapowder to become a voice for women. I really enjoy going to places to talk about this because I come from a small town, and I'm doing things that I couldn't imagine ever doing.

And it's not easy - it's normal to have bad days - but for every bad day I try to turn it into something that you can learn from; it's motivation to get better.

