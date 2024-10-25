Exclusive: Matthew McConaughey shares risque blurred out picture for very special reason

Alright, alright, alright! Matthew McConaughey has dropped his pants to celebrate the first birthday of his tequila brand, Pantalones – and his 55th birthday.

To celebrate, Matthew was joined by his wife and cofounder Camila Alves who both posed pants-less alongside a large birthday cake and of course, a bottle of the alcohol.

Matthew wore a blue chambray shirt and a blue glitter cowboy hat as he raised his arms to cheer on the news, while Camila wore a gorgeous paisley top.

© Matthew McConaughey Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves cut a birthday cake for Pantalones

This certainly isn't the first time the pair have dropped their pants to promote Pantalones, as it has become a bit that the pair are known for, and this time, they celebrated the brand's first birthday and Matthew's upcoming 554th birthday, on November 4, with a Birthday Shooter shot, featuring Pantalones topped with whipped cream and sprinkles.

They also shared a pantless photo in July, with Camila rocking a slinky white bikini top on the edge of Matthew's sunlounger in a backyard as she prepared to apply sunscreen to her husband's backside.

© ABMC PR Matthew & Camila McConaughey Lounge by the Pool with Pantalones Organic Tequila in Hand for National Tequila Day

The Oscar winner, who wore only a T-shirt and baseball cap, quipped on social media: "Burnt buns are no fun."

An earlier snap in May showed the couple posing on a croquet field, dressed in waistcoats, top hats, overcoats, button-downs, and again missing their pants.

The couple's pantsless campaign has long been a part of their brand, which in part reveals that they are "precious about our tequila, not our pants".

© Amy E. Price Matthew McConaughey and Camila with their three children

"People now talk about Tequila the way they talk about wine. While we’re all passionate about Tequila, we wanted to remind people that, above all, it’s meant to be fun," they said.

Camila and Matthew married in 2012, after meeting in 2006, and they share three children: Levi, 16, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11.

Together they launched Pantalones in October 2023, to "celebrate having fun, doing good and not taking life too seriously".It is now available in liquor stores, bars and restaurants throughout the country.