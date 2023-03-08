Strictly's Dianne Buswell resembles Disney princess in gorgeous feathered gown

Strictly star Dianne Buswell looked every inch the fairytale princess on Tuesday as she stepped out wearing a seriously impressive purple feathered gown.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the professional dancer, 33, shared a stunning behind-the-scenes clip of herself twirling around in her statement frock.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell undergoes major 'Cindy Crawford' hair transformation

Loading the player...

Dianne looked gorgeous in her divine off-the-shoulder ball gown which featured thousands of lilac-hued dainty feathers, a full skirt and a fitted corset top.

As for hair and makeup, the TV star styled her flame-red tresses into romantic waves and opted for an elegant palette of makeup to highlight her naturally pretty features. Sublime!

Dianne looked lovely in lilac

"Behind the scenes from my @hellomag shoot! @bryonycampbellmua @alexandriastylist #photoshoot #fashion," Dianne penned in her caption.

DIANNE FASHION: Dianne Buswell turns heads in vibrant pink mini-dress

WOW: Dianne Buswell stuns in zippy swimsuit during solo Christmas break in Australia

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Absolutely gorgeous sweetheart," while a second noted: "The dress is everything omg!! such a beautiful shoot," followed by a purple emoji.

"You stunner, purple looks so good on you!!" chimed in a third, and a fourth added: "That dress is so beautiful!!"

Dianne and Joe on the red carpet

Dianne's mesmerising fashion moment comes after the dancer exclusively spoke to HELLO! magazine about the power of confidence, self-belief and the secret to her happy relationship with boyfriend Joe Sugg.

"Joe will always continue to support me and vice versa me with him, so we're both extremely lucky," explained Dianne. "We both understand each other's careers and industries and we're just so supportive of each other."

The couple found love on Strictly

"I think that makes us super healthy [as a couple] because we don't rely on each other for anything other than pure love," she says. "Everything else, we're okay to do on our own. I think it's a good thing."

Reflecting on her Strictly career, Dianne went on to say: "Obviously Strictly is a massive thing for me. But prior to that, and the reason I feel like I got Strictly, was the success of actually being comfortable in my own skin and being proud of who I am."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.