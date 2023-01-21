Dianne Buswell turns heads in vibrant pink mini-dress The professional dancer is currently on tour with the Strictly Come Dancing cast…

Dianne Buswell's array of stunning show dresses are coming thick and fast since she's been rehearsing for the Strictly Come Dancing tour and on Friday, the star was seen looking sensational in another brand-new look.

The professional dancer, 33, took to her Instagram account with a gorgeous photo sporting a glamorous feathered mini dress in a vibrant coral colour - and she looked flawless.

The effervescent ensemble featured a dramatic low V and perfectly showed off Dianne's Strictly-honed legs. As for her hair and makeup, the star wore her iconic bright red locks down in curls and distinctively parted to one side.

Alongside her in the snap was her dance partner from the latest series of the show, Tyler West, and captioning the photo ahead of their first live show, she wrote: "Let's go Ty-Di, I'm soooo excited @tylerwest."

The stunning gown was the second to be shown off by the star ahead of opening night as on Thursday Dianne shared a glimpse of another perfect gown worn in the show.

The incredible sleeveless dress featured a tight silver-spangled top and soft billowing coral skirt.

Whilst Dianne has a blast strutting her stuff for weeks on end with her castmates, it does means that she is spending more time away from her beau, Joe Sugg, 31, whom she has been dating for four years after they were partnered on the show in 2018.

The pair spent Christmas apart as Dianne headed home Down Under to be with her family, whilst Joe spent the holidays in Somerset with his friends and family and has just got back from a sun-soaked trip to South Africa to work on various BBC projects.

Despite their time away from each other, Dianne recently revealed exclusively to HELLO! just how in love she and Joe are and detailed their plans to spend a lot of quality time together travelling this year.

She said: "I would love to see a lot of the world this year. I'd really like to go with Joe to some places we've never been to before. I love travelling – I find it very relaxing," she says.

The star also revealed that her doting boyfriend is one of the main reasons she wouldn't move home to Australia any time soon. She said: "I love the UK and how much of my work is there, and I love that Joe's there, and his family," confirming that moving back home is off the cards at the moment.

