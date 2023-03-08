Helen Skelton poses up a storm in cherry red bikini for inspiring post The former Strictly star had a special message…

Helen Skelton is no stranger to daring update and on Wednesday, the former Strictly Come Dancing star was spotted posing up a storm in a stunning bikini for a very inspiring post.

Celebrating International Women's Day, the blonde beauty took to her Instagram Stories with a touching tribute in honour of the special women in her life. In one fabulous photo, the Countryfile presenter was spotted enjoying a pool party with her group of friends and rocking a cherry red string bikini.

Introducing the string of sweet photos, the star penned: "Wasn't going to…just a little nod to some of the amazing women I am lucky to have in my life…too many to mention all but god there are some great women out there…"

The star looked incredible

Other images in the updates showed the Countryfile presenter posing with her Strictly Come Dancing castmates in a string of unseen backstage photos with the likes of Ellie Taylor and Kym Marsh and sweet photos alongside her mum.

One touching photo saw the blonde beauty pen a heartfelt message to her daughter as she was captured beside one of her older brothers.

The star had a sweet message for her daughter

It read: "On International Women's Day it only seems right to acknowledge the one-year-old (14 months) who is so blinking brave she joins the big kids at a circus...ohhhh little lady can't wait to see you take on the world. Here's to the daughters we are blessed with and the big brothers who stand beside them #womensday."

Helen has so many wonderful friends

Helen shares her three children with her ex Richie Myler and shocked fans when she shared the news they were separating in April last year.

Last week, Richie revealed that he and his girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkhill, are expecting their first child together with a black and white accompanied with a simple caption of one red love heart.

