Helen Skelton poses in slinky figure-hugging dress in new video The Strictly Come Dancing finalist looked stunning

Helen Skelton embraced glitz, glamour and sequins during her time on Strictly and she still enjoys dressing up just as much – at least, if the video she shared to Instagram on Wednesday is any indication.

The mum-of-three shared a short backstage clip from the BBC show's live tour, which showed her wearing a skimpy hot pink dress with glitter detail across the bust.

In the video, the glamorous star posed alongside choreographer Arduino Bertoncello, who originally shared the clip to his Instagram Stories.

Strictly's Helen Skelton poses in slinky figure-hugging dress in new video

Speaking to him and to the camera, Helen stroked the front of her dress and grinned as she quipped: "Look at this, look at this, what's happened to my life?"

She then kissed Arduino on the cheek. The Countryfile co-host impressed her followers recently with a bikini photo that showcased her dance-honed figure.

The presenter took to her Instagram stories, where she uploaded a mirror selfie that showed the star beaming as she held up her daughter Elsie, one.

Helen's tour dance partner is Kai Widdrington

Helen wore a simple black bikini, while Elsie wore a white swimming costume with a multi-coloured print and smiled for the camera.

Helen sweetly captioned the picture: "Little fish," adding a red heart emoji. As well as young Elsie, Helen shares sons Ernie, seven, and Louis, five, with her ex, Richie Myler, with whom she split up last year, just a few months after welcoming their daughter.

The star recently shared a swimsuit photo

The photo came a few days after the TV star revived her head-to-toe Cabaret-inspired ensemble for her latest appearance in Birmingham as part of the Strictly Come Dancing live tour.

Helen looked as sensational as ever in her alluring outfit which featured a satin lace-up corset, gem-encrusted mini shorts, racy black stockings and a pair of heeled velvet boots.

In terms of hair and makeup, the former Blue Peter presenter styled her luscious blonde locks into 1920s finger waves for some added va-va-voom. Helen completed her bold look with defined brows, dewy skin and a hint of sparkle.

