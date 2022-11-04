Helen Skelton makes hilarious joke to Gemma Atkinson in brand new post The star took to social media

Helen Skelton took to social media on Thursday with a message for her dance partner Gorka Marquez's wife, Gemma Atkinson.

MORE: Helen Skelton enjoys special day out with her three children

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 39, shared the message on her Instagram Stories which she penned alongside a photo of herself emptying her coat pockets at the rehearsal studio.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton's children support her in adorable manner

Next to the photo were the words: "What's in your pocket? @glouiseatkinson will relate to this…," alongside a string of laughing face emojis.

MORE: Helen Skelton rocks vibrant figure-hugging dress for special summery occasion

SEE: Helen Skelton shares rare photo with youngest son Louis - and it's adorable

She added: "What's inside your pockets reveals a lot [laughing face]." In the photo Helen is holding a children's dummy in one hand and an unidentified green roll in the other and has the funniest look on her face.

Helen emptied her pockets

The behind-the-scenes snap also showed Helen rocking a fabulous calf-length puffer coat which had a fabulously wintry black fur-lined hood.

Helen and Gemma appear to have built a sweet friendship after the wife of Gorka came out in support of the Countryfile star after a difficult week during the competition.

Earlier this month, Gemma took to her Instagram Stories with a clip of the kind words her husband Gorka had for Helen following their paso doble performance, encouraging her to believe in herself and praising her for being a lovely person and an "amazing" mum.

Gemma shared the sweet tribute on Instagram

Alongside the sweet clip, Gemma added a gif of hands clapping and the words: "Absolutely!!!! What he said!!!"

The support came after it was revealed that Helen's husband, Richie Myler is expecting a baby with his new partner.

Helen and Richie split up in April four months after welcoming their youngest child baby Elsie. The pair also share sons Ernie, seven and Louis, five.

Announcing their split on Instagram the doting mother penned: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.