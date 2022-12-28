Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's appearance causes a stir in rare selfie together They are so in love

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick looked incredibly loved up in a rare selfie.

They are a power couple, having been married since 1988, so it’s no surprise they sent fans into a frenzy with their latest picture. However, it is not often they pose for cute selfies together.

At Christmas, they found the time to take a special picture. In a sweet photograph, Kevin and Kyra leaned in to each other while smiling and looking towards the camera.

The pair looked more in love than ever and fans were delighted to see how happy they were. Above the couple, the word “happy” was written.

"Best Christmas present ever," Kyra wrote in a positive declaration alongside the snap. It was shared on both Kyra and Kevin’s Instagram accounts.

Many of their loyal fans and friends rushed to share their Christmas wishes with the couple. Kevin and Kyra’s romance blossomed when they worked together on Lemon Sky in the eighties.

The comedian remembered when the couple first crossed paths and Kyra was only 12 years old.

They are looking incredibly loved up

He told Parade magazine this year: "She was 12. I was 19 and at the Cherry Lane Theatre downtown doing a play. Her mom was a theater fan and had seen me in three or four plays and told her, 'You should go see this actor. He’s good and I’m going to get you tickets.'

"So she went to a matinee with her brother and then went to a deli. I was there getting a sandwich before the evening show and her brother said, 'That's the actor! Go talk to him.'

"She walked up and said, 'Hi you were good in that play.' We reconnected years later."

