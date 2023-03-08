What is Chip and Joanna Gaines' net worth? They were 'broke' before becoming millionaires The Magnolia founders found fame through HGTV's Fixer Upper

Chip and Joanna Gaines may have been totally 'broke' when they first got married back in 2003, but in the last twenty years, not only have they built a massive home-renovation empire, Magnolia, and a staggering net-worth to match it.

The couple first delved into the business of flipping homes the year they wed, and the same year, they opened their very first store, Magnolia Market, which later became Magnolia Homes, in Waco, Texas, where they still live and work from today.

After gaining popularity in their hometown, and a decade after they first ventured into the home renovation business, they were offered the opportunity of a lifetime at HGTV, and became an overnight sensation with their hit renovation show, Fixer Upper, which premiered in 2013.

Since then, the two have become household names and left the network to start their own, Magnolia, amassing a whopping $50million net worth combined. They also have a homeware and paint line, a magazine, each have written books, and they have their own real-estate company.

However, they don't forget their humble beginnings. Back in 2020, speaking with People Magazine, Joanna recalled: "I remember when we first got married the only money we had was what was in Chip's pocket."

She added: "He always had a wad of cash, but we were broke. If I needed to go grocery shopping it's whatever was in his pocket. That's how we paid the bills."

The couple totally revolutionized the business of flipping homes

In their early days, even their own parents weren't so sure about the long-term prospects of their renovation business. As Chip recalled to the outlet: "[Joanna's] dad spent the first two years of our marriage asking me if I was going to get a job," adding: "I was like, 'I have a job and I like it.'"

Now, as the two celebrate their 20th anniversary this year, of both their marriage and the start of their business, Chip reflected on how unbelievable their life turned out to be in a blog post at the beginning of the year.

Chip and Joanna are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year and they have five kids together

"2003 was a year like no other. Newly married and ready to take on the world, Jo had set her sights on a little shop on Bosque Boulevard in Waco. We didn't have much figured out in the way of numbers and finances, but we believed in each other, and we believed in a dream to build something that would matter – something that would be meaningful, not only to us, but to our family and our community," he wrote.

"Since then, we've been on a ride we never could have predicted in a million years," Chip added.

