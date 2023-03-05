Joanna and Chip Gaines' youngest son Crew's talent put on display in beautiful video The Magnolia Network founders are parents of five

Joanna and Chip Gaines are proud parents to their five children and love exploring the way they've been growing on their family farmhouse near Waco, Texas.

The TV star mom gave a glimpse into how their youngest, four-year-old Crew, was starting to develop his creative talent, showcasing it in the gorgeous video you can check out below!

WATCH: Joanna and Chip Gaines' son Crew puts talent on display

Fans gushed over the adorable Crew, with one leaving a comment that read: "​​Would love to see his work!" and another added: "He seems like an old soul," while a third also said: "Okay this just gets my heart! I just love that little guy. He is precious – Such a renaissance man – art, cooking, gardening, farming!

This isn't the first time the Magnolia Network co-founder shared a glimpse of her youngest and how much he'd honed his green thumb.

Back in February, the star took to Instagram to share a glimpse of what kept her and her family busy, revealing that Crew has really taken to gardening when it comes to his latest hobby.

Crew has developed quite an interest in gardening

Joanna shared an adorable set of snapshots of sweet Crew, kneeling down by a garden bed meticulously tending to the daffodils, anemones, and tulips that have all started to blossom in the family's massive property.

The slew of photos see the four-year-old analyzing the flowers, picking them up to smell them, and even showing off for his mom's camera a small bouquet he had gathered.

"Crew is very happy to report that the wait is finally over and the daffodils, anemones, and tulips have all started to come up!" Joanna first wrote in her caption.

"He loves to 'pet and smell' them," she then said, adding: "We can't wait for the spring garden to be in full bloom."

Joanna and Chip are parents-of-five

Joanna and her husband Chip have been married since 2003 – they'll celebrate their 20th anniversary in May – and together they have three sons and two daughters; Drake, eighteen, Ella Rose, sixteen, Duke, fourteen, Emmie Kay, twelve, and Crew.

