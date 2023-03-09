Mike Tindall supported by fans after gruelling new update The former Rugby star is married to Zara Tindall…

Mike Tindall is no stranger to a gruelling challenge, and on Wednesday, the former I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! contestant was supported by fans after revealing he is taking on another brutal task.

Taking to his Instagram account, the former England rugby star, 44, shared the exciting news that he is taking on a gruelling 12-hour fitness challenge for 4Ed's, a charity dedicated to rugby player Ed Slater who suffers from Motor Neurone Disease.

WATCH: Mike Tindall jokes about wearing Zara's hats again

Loading the player...

Captioning the post, he penned: "Sooooooo it’s going to be a late one Saturday night and Sunday!!! Not in my usual way though!! But all for an amazing cause and person in @ed_slater @4edfundraising please support in whatever way you can. If you would like to donate please text 4ed and your donation to 70560. Thanks and wish us luck as we are going to need it!!!"

The star revealed the news with fans on Instagram

The star will compete as team captain for the Gloucester team in the competition and will play against the Leicester team whom Dean Richards is leading.

Friends and fans of the husband of Zara Tindall couldn't wait to rush in with comments. "Man like Mike," one supportive fan penned.

TRENDING NOW: Emily Andre shows off impressive parenting skills with rare photo of daughter Amelia

A second added: "You have won already. What a champion for fundraising you are. Almost as bad as Celebrity in the Jungle and the food challenges Best wishes and good luck from Camden NSW Australia."

Mike certainly has a penchant for trying on Zara's hats!

A third replied writing: "Go on the Gloucester boys! From a fellow Gloucester girl."

The exciting competition news came just hours after Mike made a hilarious quip ahead of a glamorous day date next week with his beautiful wife Zara Tindall as they are going to be heading to Cheltenham.

Mike has a history of trying on Zara's fabulous collection of vibrant hats she famously dons when attending the roacing or royal events.

Zara knows how to rock a fabulous accessory

Sharing a video on his Instagram, Mike posted a hilarious compilation of all his wife's previously worn hats including an unseen photo of him posing up a storm in one of them last year.

Mike had royal fans in stitches last year when he began posting pictures of himself wearing his wife Zara's hats during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. And he continued the joke at the Epsom and Royal Ascot races last summer.

The Tindalls confirmed they will be attending this year's Cheltenham Festival from 14 to 17 March.

MIKE AND ZARA: Zara Tindall hates leaving daughters and 'punishes herself for going to work' says husband Mike Tindall

MORE MIKE: Mike Tindall shares big news after family fun day out with Zara and kids

Mike and Zara are regulars at the races, with equestrian Zara taking up a role as a director at Cheltenham racecourse in 2020. The couple stepped out for three days of the Cheltenham Festival last year with Zara wowing in a selection of colour block coats and hats. We can't wait to see her style choices this year!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.