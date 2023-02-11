Geri Halliwell and husband Christian joined by surprise royal guests during romantic date night Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell is married to Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner enjoyed a romantic lunch, with friends, but they might not have been counting on two members of the royal family joining them.

As the married couple dined with David Coulthard and wife Karen Minier, they ended up getting joined by Zara and Mike Tindall. Both Christian and Geri shared the photo on their respective Instagram Stories with the royal pair perched on the end of the photo.

Zara and Mike were dressed to the nines for their outing, with Zara wearing a velvet blouse and a blue top, while she placed her hand on Mike, who looked very dapper in a black suit

Christian also looked very smart in a suit jacket, while Geri was the picture of perfection alongside him in a stunning white overcoat.

Zara and Mike's outing alongside Geri and Christian comes shortly after the royal pair enjoyed a skiing trip with one another.

In January, the former rugby star, 43, uploaded a Reel to his Instagram account, showing himself skiing down a mountain in Austria to the tune of Fleetwood Mac's Dreams, proving his prowess on the piste.

Geri was joined by Mike and Zara Tindall

He also shared apres-ski snaps of himself and Zara, and has previously given insight into how he and his wife like to spend their holiday.

Talking to The Telegraph, Mike said: "Zara and I aren't about getting up ridiculously early, so we hit the lift at 9am, ski until 12.30 and then have a nice long leisurely lunch."

He went on to share they don't feel pressure to stay on the slopes all afternoon either, adding: "Then we have another hour and a half in the afternoon. I vary my days between skiing and snowboarding – I can go fast down pisted runs but still struggle in the bumps on a snowboard."

Mike also revealed that he and Zara love the party element of skiing too, sharing: "I think when you go skiing you have to buy into the après, so it has to be lively for me.

