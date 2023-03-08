Emily Andre shows off impressive parenting skills with rare photo of daughter Amelia The doctor has been married to Peter Andre since 2015

It's no secret that Emily Andre is besotted by her children Amelia, nine, and Theo, six, and on Tuesday, the doting mother showed one very impressive parenting skill.

The wife of Peter Andre, 33, took to her Instagram Stories with a rare photo of her daughter ready for school, and complete with the most intricate hairstyle featuring bunches and plaits - and it looked like a professional had styled her!

Captioning a photo of her masterpiece, the brunette beauty penned: "A mum hair day," alongside a cheeky wink and red love heart emoji.

Emily did such a great job

The fabulous design was complete with two identical black hair ties holding her little one's waist-length locks in place as she posed away from the camera.

Whilst Emily and Peter are often snapped together, cosied up on the red carpet for a glamorous night out, the duo tend to keep their youngest children out of the spotlight.

However, in recent weeks, fans of the husband-and-wife duo have been delighted with a number of rare updates of their little ones after they enjoyed a glorious family holiday to Dubai in the February half-term.

Amelia and Theo jumping on a sand dune

Whilst their faces remain concealed in the joyful photos, both Amelia and Theo could be seen having the time of their lives as they played together on a sand dune. Captioning the sweet sibling snap, Emily penned: "Love them," alongside a smiley heart emoji.

The little one has an exceptional talent

Emily also shared a sweet photo of little Theo enjoying the vast view from their lavish hotel room sporting an adorable dressing gown.

Another fabulous photo from their special time away showed Amelia practising her impressive gymnastic skills in the same sunset setting alongside the words: "Any excuse to practice gymnastics".

Peter and Emily married in July 2015 and have a blended family of six, including Princess and Junior, Peter's children from his marriage to Katie Price.

