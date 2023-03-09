Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in tiny crop top for special royal appearance

Rose Ayling-Ellis is no stranger to a glamorous update and on Wednesday, the Strictly Come Dancing winner, dazzled as she headed to Buckingham Palace for a special royal visit.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former EastEnders actress, 28, was a vision in the photo which saw her a storm at the royal residence rocking a matching crop top and trouser set in an elegant hue of white. She also added a slick white blazer and a snuggly cream coat over the top of her elevated look.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis unveils glamorous transformation - but it's not what you'd expect

Captioning the post, she penned: "Honoured to have been invited to Buckingham Palace to celebrate International Women’s Day. The people working to make a world where women and girls can be exactly who they want to be were all truly empowering. Here's to unapologetically taking up space."

Rose looked sensational

The star completed her gorgeous ensemble with a pair of classic open-toe white heels and subtle hoop earrings.

Friends and fans flooded the comments with messages for the actress. "Dang!!! You go, lovey!!! So very cool. Fists up!"

A number of fans even said Rose should be awarded an MBE with one adding: "Always making us proud, never stop being amazing Rose and maybe one day you’ll be honoured by His Majesty".

Rose re-shared a moving post paying tribute to Judith Heumann

A second agreed: "I hope the MBE is next. You’ve done amazing things Rose x."

The TV star, who was invited to the palace by Queen Consort Camilla, joined a fabulous list of inspiring women to celebrate International Women’s Day, arriving at the palace alongside Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire and Antiques Roadshow host Fiona Bruce.

The special moment came just days after the star penned a heartfelt message following the sad death of disability activist Judith Heumann at the age of 75.

Re-posting a sketch of the late campaigner, Rose wrote: "Sad to hear the passing of Judith Heumann, such an important figure for disability rights. "If you fancy watching something today, watch 'Crip Camp' on Netflix".

President Obama appointed her the first Special Advisor for International Disability Rights at the US Department of State, a job she held between 2010 and 2017.

Rose is noted for her activism herself, especially after becoming the first deaf performer to appear on Strictly.

