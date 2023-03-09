Stacey Dooley cuddles baby Minnie whilst apart from Kevin Clifton on her birthday Stacey and Kevin found love on Strictly

Strictly stars Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley are currently on cloud nine after welcoming their first child together.

And on Thursday, the ballroom pro paid the sweetest tribute to his partner in honour of her 36th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Kevin shared a never-before-seen snapshot of Stacey cradling baby Minnie.

The BBC documentary maker looked her usual stylish self in a comfortable ensemble featuring a pair of baggy jeans, a brown hoodie, sporty trainers and a bright tangerine-orange leather bag. She styled her stunning red locks into a playful bun and opted to go au naturel for the adorable photo.

Baby Minnie, meanwhile, was dressed in a cosy oatmeal ensemble and a charcoal-grey baby grow. Matching with her famous mother, the tiny tot could be seen wearing the most precious knitted orange booties. Swoon!

Stacey looked radiant

In his caption, Kevin sweetly penned: "Happy Birthday my girl @sjdooley. The most wonderful and beautiful girl in the world. Enjoy today, you deserve everything. Love u so much. Kev and Minnie."

Fans and friends raced to heap praise on the mother-daughter duo, with one writing: "Happy 1st birthday as a yummy mummy," while a second gushed: "Aww that's a gorgeous photo. Happy birthday beautiful mummy."

The lovebirds met on Strictly Come Dancing

"Happy birthday, Stacey [cake emoji] Minnie's little bootees are soooo cute," noted a third, and a fourth chimed in: "Happy birthday @sjdooley enjoy your day with your gorgeous new addition to your family."

It's been a busy few weeks for dancer Kevin who is working away from home. The star is currently starring alongside Maisie Smith in Strictly Ballroom: The Musical.

Kevin prepared a special surprise

In a recent interview on BBC Morning Live, Kevin candidly confessed: "I do feel a little bit guilty sometimes when I'm on the road. Like I miss them as they're obviously at home, but I do get a night's sleep."

Over on her Instagram Stories, Stacey pined after her partner after he set up a very special birthday balloon display. Alongside the photo, she penned: "Not with my @kevinclifton today... but he knows I LOVE balloons for my any occasion."

She finished by adding: "Wish you were here... We miss youuuuu," followed by a tiny mouse emoji.

